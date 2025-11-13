© 2025
Assemblyman proposes plan to address staffing shortfalls in rural NY

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published November 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen speaks at the capitol in Albany
New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen speaks at the capitol in Albany

In August, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a report highlighting stark shortages in rural health care. Across 16 rural counties in the state, the report found staffing shortfalls in a range of service areas — from primary and pediatric care to dentistry and mental health. Republican State Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who represents parts of the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks, has introduced legislation that he says would expand access and improve health care affordability in rural parts of the state. In addition to continuing telemedicine practices put in place during the pandemic, Smullen says his plan would also incentivize health care workers to come to rural facilities. Smullen discussed his plan with WAMC's Andrew Waite.

Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
