Assemblyman proposes plan to address staffing shortfalls in rural NY

In August, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a report highlighting stark shortages in rural health care. Across 16 rural counties in the state, the report found staffing shortfalls in a range of service areas — from primary and pediatric care to dentistry and mental health. Republican State Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who represents parts of the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks, has introduced legislation that he says would expand access and improve health care affordability in rural parts of the state. In addition to continuing telemedicine practices put in place during the pandemic, Smullen says his plan would also incentivize health care workers to come to rural facilities. Smullen discussed his plan with WAMC's Andrew Waite.