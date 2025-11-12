Schenectady County tackles food insecurity amid SNAP uncertainty

As part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in Schenectady County, the Schenectady County Legislature is partnering with the Schenectady Foundation, a charitable trust, to provide funding for food pantries in the region. According to Robert Carreau, the Executive Director of the Foundation, the funding will support food pantries while their supplies are significantly strained as a result of the lapse of SNAP benefits this month.

“The county has stepped forward to provide $100,000, the foundation has also put $100,000 in and during this holiday season, that's going to be very critical toward making sure that people are served," he said. "When they show up to a pantry, they can ensure that they're going to walk out with the food they need.”

The Schenectady Foundation is supplying 20 food pantries in Schenectady County, according to Schenectady Foundation Executive Director Robert Carreau.

“There are roughly 20 pantries throughout the county," he said. "Some, of course, in rural areas, many are in and around the city of Schenectady, and they're all telling us the same thing, it's harder and harder to get enough food. And when this crisis hit, people were going because they weren't sure where their next meal was going to come from.”

The County also sponsored a drive-through food pantry on the campus of SUNY Schenectady last week, which was aimed to provide for Schenectady residents who are dependent on SNAP benefits. The status of SNAP benefits disbursement is still uncertain, even as Congressional leaders moved toward reopening the federal government.

The uncertainty around SNAP benefits adds to the existing difficulty food banks face in keeping families supplied, after the United States Department of Agriculture cut approximately $500 million in food shipments to food banks across the country in March this year.

On Nov. 5, the Schenectady County Legislature established the Schenectady County Food Insecurity Fund to dedicate $150,000 from the county’s fund balance to strengthen local food providers, of which $100,000 was awarded to the Schenectady Foundation.

County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said that approximately 20,000 people in Schenectady County receive SNAP benefits.

“That's about 12,000 families," he said. "Those are mostly working people. I think there's a misperception out there that somehow people are not working. They are working. They're earning money. They're just not earning enough money to be able to afford to purchase the food they need, because the cost of food is rising so astronomically.”

Hughes anticipates that food insecurity will continue to be a problem in the county even if SNAP benefits are fully restored.

“I see this food insecurity fund continuing for the foreseeable future," he said. "I'm not optimistic that the circumstances are going to change significantly. As long as we have the administration that we have at the federal level taking the positions that they're taking.”

Reverend Dustin Longmire, a pastor at the Messiah Lutheran Church, and the board chair of the Rotterdam Community Center, which has two food pantries serving residents of the Capital Region, said the impact of the SNAP cuts and additional work requirements has been devastating.

“22% of all Schenectady County kids are on SNAP, right? And most folks that are on SNAP are either kids, seniors, people who are disabled, and for the most of the remainder are people, people who are working full time," he said. "There already were SNAP work requirements before new ones got put it in at the beginning of this month, at the same time as these benefits lapsed.”

Longmire is also a member of the Schenectady Food Council, a group of community leaders, policymakers, and residents that aims to enhance food security. The organization is working toward legislative goals along with supplying food to residents of Schenectady, and is hoping to raise the minimum SNAP benefit, which can be as little as $23 per month, to $100 a month using state funds.

Longmire hopes that the lapse of SNAP benefits will shed light on the broader issue of affordability.

“There's a member of my congregation who is amazing, really started our food pantry," he said. "She's on SNAP so she's working hard to feed her neighbors while not having access to her SNAP benefits all the same time. I will say how it's been devastating, but I would also say that my hope in this moment is that this has shed light on a system that already wasn't working, and can hopefully inspire our entire community and our entire country to begin addressing these broad affordability issues a lot more in a much more deeper, sustainable way.”