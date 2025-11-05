© 2025
Rensselaer County voters 'Believe in Steve'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 5, 2025 at 12:23 AM EST
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin delivers his victory speech at the Franklin Terrace Ballroom on November 5, 2025.
Samantha Simmons
Voters in Rensselaer County have re-elected Republican County Executive Steve McLaughlin to a third term.

Speaking with WAMC after his victory speech, McLaughlin said that in his next four years he’d like to continue enhancing nursing homes across the county and build a sports complex for children.

McLaughlin defeated political newcomer Tiffani Silverman, 54% to 46%.

In the races for county legislature, Republicans held onto their majority.
Meanwhile, Democrats flipped three seats on Troy’s City Council, giving the party a 7-0 majority -- Democrats' first majority since 2023.

In the city of Rensselaer, Democrat John DeFrancesco topped incumbent Mayor Mike Stammel, 54% to 45%.

And Democrat William Little defeated Republican Dana Salazar in the race for a seat on New York’s state Supreme Court. Little had been serving in an acting position for the Third Judicial District, replacing incumbent John Egan, who is retiring.
Samantha Simmons
