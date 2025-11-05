Independent One Saratoga, Republican candidates win big in Spa City elections

Candidates who appeared on the One Saratoga ballot performed well against their opponents in Tuesday’s city elections in Saratoga Springs.

Republicans expanded their majority on the city council and are now set to control four of the five seats.

Incumbent Mayor John Safford, who also appeared on the independent line, appears to have defended his seat against Democrat Michele Madigan who currently serves as one of the city’s two representatives on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Early Wednesday morning Safford led Madigan by more than 300 votes.

Incumbent Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran, a Democrat, fell short of winning reelection. Jessica Troisi, a registered Democrat who ran on both the Republican and One Saratoga lines, pulled ahead with nearly 51% of the vote.

Republican Chuck Marshall began serving as the city’s Public Works Commissioner since January when he won a contested special election. Democrat BK Keramati pulled ahead of Marshall with 51% of the vote.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, a Democrat who first ran in 2023 with GOP backing, ran unopposed.