© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

New ProPublica report finds EPA didn't effectively monitor self-reported emissions by industrial plants

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 2, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST
Roman Ranniew
/
Flickr

A new report the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica details how the Environmental Protection Agency's allowance of self-reporting for pollution levels went unchecked. The reporting done by industrial plants showed that some were estimating levels to be 37 times lower than actual emissions. ProPublica's Lisa Song, an environmental reporter, took a deep dive, focusing on U.S. Steel plant Clariton Coke Works in Pennsylvania, and the installation of fence line monitors. It comes at a time when the Trump administration is rolling back environmental protections. Song joins us now, briefing us on where her reporting began...
Tags
News EPAenvironmental regulations
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons