Washington Park's new playground opens

The new design for the Washington Park Playground was proposed in 2019, and its construction is finally complete. Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany officials marked the opening of the playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with members of the Washington Park Conservancy Committee, which was a driving force in the designing of the new playground.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who has been the Mayor of Albany for 12 years, is reaching the end of her tenure. Sheehan spoke to WAMC News about what it meant to see the playground finished after its lengthy planning process.

“This went from what was going to be a relatively small project to a major new attraction, not just for the city of Albany, but in the region," she said. "This is a one of a kind park, and it is so great to see so many people here today playing and really using it and being able to come together the diversity of the people who are here. This is a park that's used by our immigrant community, by people in the neighborhood, and it's just a wonderful asset.”

The project was funded by the city and by a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation. The design for the new playground had input from community members in the neighborhood, and the process was facilitated by the Washington Park Conservancy, a nonprofit founded in 1985 to preserve the park. The conservancy has worked with the City of Albany on a variety of projects, but the Washington Park Playground redesign was one of its largest. Washington Park Conservancy Board co-Chair Sarah Read spoke about the community input process.

“What the conservancy really appreciates is our ability to partner with the city, to bring our volunteer and people power resources to the resources of the city," she said. "So we were able to do a long, long, long, slow community engagement process.”

Albany Common Councilmember Richard Conti also serves on the board of the Conservancy, and he spoke about what it meant to see the project come to fruition, especially as the park is a major landmark of the city.

“Washington Park has served as a prominent landmark in Albany for many years, and with this new enhancement, it will continue to foster enjoyment, creativity and a strong sense of community and I’m really impressed to be part of it and to have this park almost in my backyard,” he said.

Mayor Sheehan shared her hopes for the park as a more inclusive public space for the community.

“I just hope that people treat this with care and respect and that it is a source of pride for our residents, and that they have a sense of ownership of this place and space,” she said.