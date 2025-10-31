Time-Warping again and again: 'Rocky Horror' 50th anniversary celebrated in Saratoga Springs

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and both the cult classic and community were celebrated in Saratoga Springs earlier this month.

I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.

It's 1975 and The Rocky Horror Picture Show is one of the year’s biggest box-office flops.

In the following 50 years, however, the movie has transformed into one of the most enduring tributes to Hollywood B-movies and outsider communities.

In 2025, RISE Housing and Support Service’s fourth-annual rendition of the movie is set to fill 300 plus seats in Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Before the show, Executive Director Sybil Newell says it’s become one of her favorite events to run.

“I was kind of a Rocky newbie when the idea came up. And immediately I went out, of course, and watched it and it takes a couple watches at times if you’re not prepared for what you’re going to see but then it really clicked and it really occurred to me that it really represents the values that RISE stands for in terms of inclusion and respect and meeting people where they are,” said Sybil.

While Newell is in costume, wearing all black with matching eyeshadow, Associate Executive Director Lindsey Connors has gone all out with a turquoise lab coat and bright pink gloves.

“So, this will be my fourth year channeling my inner Frank-N-Furter. Because I am representing RISE at this event I chose the laboratory Frank-N-Furter so we are sans corset and underwear. But we do have the six-inch heels, I believe I stand about 6”1’ in these,” said Connors.

In the five decades since its release Rocky’s ballads and midnight screenings have come to feel welcoming to those who feel as though they’re on the outskirts of popular culture.

Connors says you’d be hard to find a better theatrical fit for RISE’s mission.

“It really is just a perfect movie and theme for us. Because our folks that we serve are really used to feeling outside and other and alien. And so, that really speaks to us and the people that we serve. And the other thing that we did right away before we did our first year was we reached out to Saratoga Pride because it really is a quintessential queer community film. It’s a landmark. There was the queer community before Rocky and after Rocky. And it also was coming about during the time of the Stonewall riots. So, it’s definitely part of the LGBTQ community so we wanted to check with them, they were excited, you know, ‘how can we help?’ And most of the volunteers in that room are Saratoga Pride,” said Connors.

Downstairs, guests are beginning to stream in for a ceremony honoring members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department for their work with local service providers.

Among the guests is Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco who, although not in costume, seems to be enjoying his first “Rocky” experience.

“Well, New York is the [most] diverse place in the world as far as I’m concerned. And the constitution is all about diversity, accepting people. We don’t have to agree with them, we like differences in people, they may have things I don’t disagree with but they’re doing some wonderful things that add to the culture of the 44th senatorial district where I like to say all good things emanate from. I happen to be the senator from the place where all good things emanate from and it’s a lot of fun, a lot of different people dressed up. It’s almost like Halloween early here, but it’s fine. Because we have to accept people from different ways of life and like I said we don’t necessarily agree but we appreciate who they are and that’s what this is all about,” said Tedisco.

Trieste Cordova is one of many attendees dressed as a time-warp dancer.

“I am a rare case. My dad and I used to watch this movie when I was five. It like holds a very special place in my heart. My dad will literally introduce himself as the creature of the night. Even to my father in law when they first met. So he and I have some majorly fun memories about this movie,” said Cordova.

Cordova’s a volunteer with Saratoga Pride, meaning throughout the movie she’ll be picking people out of the crowd to perform as an impromptu shadow cast.

“I’m looking for people who are ready to have fun. If you want to have fun and if you were a shy theater kid like I was back in the day who didn’t want to perform but who loves to have a good time, this is for you. Come up, come dance, get involved, everyone is doing everything in this. It’s a really fun night, it’s a great experience,” said Cordova.

Showings of Rocky have developed participation peculiarities – thrown props and back-and-forth chants between the actors on screen and the audience are typical.

At RISE’s Rocky, however, props are thrown up and down, so as to not damage the very expensive screen.

By the end of the night RISE has raised around $75,000 to go toward their therapeutic community center currently under construction.