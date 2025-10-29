Sage Engage inspires optimism for Capital Region high school students

Albany’s Russell Sage College held a workshop Wednesday, giving high schoolers a chance to learn how to make a difference in their community.

The half-day forum welcomed students from more than 20 schools.

Students like Amulya Ryali, a junior at Columbia High School, is here because she thought it would be interesting. Interesting to interact with others to facilitate change.

She says making change from within, as well as socially and locally can be key to making the world a better place.

“First, I think I should make a change in myself,” Ryali said. “I am proud of who I am, but I feel like there's many aspects that you can change in yourself to improve how you are, what you do in life.”

Ryali says she and her friends are trying to make a difference for animals. She has family in India, traveling there every couple of years. On her visits, she says she sees many animals that don’t receive the care they need. Her passion for animals has fueled her effort to form a helping organization: Animal Rescue and Conservation. Ryali says her passion for animals fueled the want to help make change.

“We've traveled to certain shelters and humane societies to, maybe collab with them, or they always have volunteering things,” Ryali said. “So maybe, like, you know, do their volunteering things, set up drives, anything to just, get like animals what they need.”

Ryali says an idea for change doesn’t need to be big, just something you’re passionate about. There’s no right or wrong answer.

“Be yourself. And, if you have an idea, set your mind to it. And just always say yes. There's no reason for you to say no. Even if there are issues, you can always… it doesn't have to be now. You can also be in the future,” Ryali said.

Kelly Smith, the event’s facilitator, is the department chair for Sage’s professional education program. She says the second-annual event hopes that students leave with ideas on how to perpetuate change. Students can choose from 12 breakout sessions, ranging from topics about how campuses can serve as a refuge for refugee families and how to learn to communicate effectively with others.

“They all align with our ‘Know. Be. Do.’ motto,” Smith said. “So, we're trying to help kids understand who they are and what they want to do in the world.”

Smith says schools often don’t encourage students to become their true selves, but instead focus on grades and data points.

“We forget what really is long, lasting and sustainable with human beings, and that's being able to contribute to the world in a meaningful and positive way,” Smith said. “And so, we want to bring that back around.”

Daria Askary was speaking with students about potential careers with QUESTAR III BOCES where he works as the organization’s talent and HR recruiter. He says while students are at the program learning to make a difference in the classroom and among friends, work can continue in their professional lives.

“They're not only exploring what next steps might be for them in the education space, but also how they can return back to the classroom or school ecosystem as an employee, how they can leverage that education and think a little bit ahead in the future and what those steps might look like,”Askary said.