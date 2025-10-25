© 2025
EANY releases new study on New York's lead pipes

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 25, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
Environmental Advocates NY, an Albany-based nonprofit, released a new report on lead service lines this week.

The Breaking Barriers to Lead Service Line Replacements in New York report analyzes and highlights state and local efforts to identify and replace lead-contaminated water lines.

The report estimates there are 555,000 such lines still in the ground in New York. Under current EPA regulations, lead service lines need to be replaced nationwide by 2037.

Rob Hayes is EANY’s Senior Director of Clean Water. He starts us off with what lead is and how it impacts communities.

The full report can be found on EANY.org.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
