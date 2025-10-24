Democratic Saratoga County Sheriff candidate renews campaign months after taking Rensselaer County job

After seemingly stepping away from his campaign for a job in Rensselaer County, the Democratic candidate for Saratoga County Sherriff is back in the running.

In June, Ryan Mahan seemingly suspended his campaign for Saratoga County Sheriff when he took a job as the police chief in Hoosick Falls.

“I took the job over in Hoosick Falls, thinking I would avoid politics and everything was going to be moving in the right direction. And I got there and it’s an awesome place to work and I absolutely love my job,” said Mahan.

But, try as he might, Mahan’s 40-minute commute to the Rensselaer County village could not separate him from Saratoga politics.

“And then, I started coming to work and Jeff Brown for Sherriff signs were popping up throughout the village of Hoosick Falls. On top of that, I was continuously being attacked by Joe Suhrada and the [Saratoga County] Republic Committee. So, I made the decision that if I was going to be attacked and harassed, I might as well jump back in and make it worth my while,” said Mahan.

Mahan’s campaign had already been the source of political contention – his efforts to appear on the Republican line for the June 24th primary election were thwarted after a Saratoga County Supreme Court Judge threw out ballot petition signatures.

Mahan’s campaign wasn’t the only one impacted in the decision; Robert McCoy, running for Stillwater Supervisor, Dahn Bull, running for Clifton Park Highway Superintendent, and Caitlin Fantini, running for a Clifton Park Town Board seat were all prevented from running as Republicans in the primary. All were already supported by county Democrats.

Joe Surhada, who serves as both the Saratoga County GOP Committee Chair and the Republican Saratoga County Elections Commissioner, led the effort to toss out the ballot signatures of Democrats trying to run as Republicans. He was particularly focused on Mahan, who had been serving as the county’s PBA president, calling the effort “party raiding.”

“Oh, I’d probably imagine his job in Hoosick Falls is not very fulfilling to him and he has some major axes to grind with the Saratoga County residents and with the public and with the Republican Party in itself. He is a huge supporter of the Democrats, including Kathy Hochul, and he wants to make sure that Democrats take over Saratoga County,” said Suhrada.

Both Suhrada and Jeff Brown, the Republican candidate for sheriff, deny placing lawn signs in Hoosick Falls.

“It doesn’t surprise me that people in the next county, a few miles over the line probably have Jeff Brown signs. But, one of the problems with Ryan is, because he has a very bad temperament he decided to paper the streets of Round Lake with his signs across the street from the church and along the avenue where the church is when Jeff Brown’s mother passed away and he had the funeral.

Somebody in the Democratic party put Mahan signs all over the funeral procession route. Kind of a wise guy move,” said Suhrada.

Mahan denies placing signs near the funeral.

“Most of the Republicans I’ve met and I’m friends with and speak to on a daily basis, they’re all great people. But the party leadership is a train wreck. And I’m going to say train wreck in a very nice way. But the regular Republican person has been great. I went through the petition process and nobody threw me off of their front porch. Everybody knew I was going to be on both sides [of the primary ballot] and, let’s be honest, the sheriff’s position is a non-partisan position to begin with. It’s just by nature you shouldn’t have sides. You enforce the laws equally, and I really hope Republicans and Democrats are voting for me,” said Mahan.

For his part Brown, who currently serves as Sheriff Michael Zurlo’s undersheriff, says he’s keeping his focus on the race at hand.

“I’m focused on election day, getting out, meeting the voters, relaying to them what I have to offer which is 27 years of service to Saratoga County. Serving with honor and integrity. My record speaks for itself and I’m happy to talk to all the voters about my campaign and what I have to offer to Saratoga County,” said Brown.

Elction Day is November 4th.