HVCC breaks ground on $64 million education center

Hudson Valley Community College broke ground today on a $64 million facility it says will address shortages in skilled trades.

The Applied Technology Education Center, or ATEC, will become the college’s newest space supporting students looking to work in the skilled trades or in an applied technology field.

College President Michael Brophy, who became the college’s eighth president in June, says the new facility will centralize facilities on campus, like the automotive, electrical, and welding programs.

“What we're going to find out is that we already have pent up demand for the facility, and it'll be filled pretty quickly. That being said, it will be open 24/7 and whatever new layers of education we have to add to meet demand,” Brophy said.

ATEC is expected to be finished in 2027.