HVCC breaks ground on $64 million education center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
HVCC officials, local officials, and donors broke ground Thursday on a new education center aimed at supporting careers in the trades.
Samantha Simmons
Hudson Valley Community College broke ground today on a $64 million facility it says will address shortages in skilled trades.

The Applied Technology Education Center, or ATEC, will become the college’s newest space supporting students looking to work in the skilled trades or in an applied technology field.

College President Michael Brophy, who became the college’s eighth president in June, says the new facility will centralize facilities on campus, like the automotive, electrical, and welding programs.

“What we're going to find out is that we already have pent up demand for the facility, and it'll be filled pretty quickly. That being said, it will be open 24/7 and whatever new layers of education we have to add to meet demand,” Brophy said.

ATEC is expected to be finished in 2027.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons