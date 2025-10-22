Local officials seeking more information on Rensselaer County Executive's recent trip to Ireland; County Executives of America meeting

Rensselaer County’s Democratic lawmakers are seeking transparency about a recent trip to Ireland by County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

During a candidate forum earlier this week, McLaughlin remarked about a recent trip to Ireland with another elected official.

A spokesperson for Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says McLaughlin joined McCoy for a meeting of the County Executives of America.

Both McCoy, a Democrat, and McLaughlin, a Republican, are on the organization’s board.

McCoy’s spokesperson said the week-long travel was for “economic development” and “fact finding and sharing.”

There is no public information about the event on the organization’s website, McCoy’s or McLaughlin’s social media, or either county website.

Rensselaer County Democrats are calling on McLaughlin to provide more information about the trip, including who foot the bill.

McLaughlin's office did not respond to WAMC's request for an interview.

County Executives of America did not return WAMC's request for comment in time for publication.