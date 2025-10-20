© 2025
Great Barrington selectboard makes pick for next permanent town manager

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Ending a ten-month nationwide search, the selectboard of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, has chosen a candidate to fill the vacant permanent town manager position. The body voted unanimously to proceed with Liz Hartsgrove, who is currently the Assistant Town Administrator of Bourne in Cape Cod, as the successor to Mark Pruhenski, who left after five years in January for a similar job in Middlebury, Vermont. Director of Planning Christopher Rembold has served in the role in an interim capacity during the search. Hartsgrove was chosen from a final round of three candidates including former Great Barrington town clerk and present West Stockbridge town administrator Marie Ryan, a Southern Berkshire native. Selectboard chair Steven Bannon tells WAMC that Hartsgrove’s diligence, enthusiasm, and experience made her the right pick for Great Barrington.
