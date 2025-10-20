Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins drops re-election bid

The Mayor of Glens Falls announced Monday he will no longer be seeking reelection in November.

Democratic Mayor Bill Collins was elected to lead the Warren County city 2021 after previously serving two four-year terms on the common council.

In June, Collins lost the Democratic Primary to 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer and announced he would continue his campaign on the Conservative line as well as his own Glens Falls Forward line.

Now, the first-term mayor says he’s suspending his campaign, though he’ll still appear on November’s ballot.

“I feel like the campaign has increased the divisions in our city in a way that concerns me. And, as a long-term resident and our mayor I have determined that no victory would be worth any wounds that would cause,” said Collins.

As Mayor Collins oversaw a number of state Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded projects, including an events and market space on South Street.

In a statement to WAMC, Palmer thanked Collins for his service to the city and for ensuring a smooth transition in the coming months.

There are no Republican candidates for the office. Election day is November 4th.