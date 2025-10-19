Not all cellphone users are addicted to their device, but others are more vulnerable

While not all smart-technology users are addicted to their devices, some people, including children, are more vulnerable. That’s according to Sarah Domoff, an assistant professor of psychology at the University at Albany. Trained on problematic media use for children, Domoff says excessive use of cellphones or social media has been linked to higher levels of emotional dysregulation and ADHD symptoms in children. States like New York have invested millions in removing phones from schools, and municipalities are bringing non-technology-based programming to their communities to encourage social interaction. For more, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Domoff about cellphone addiction to better understand how to prevent it.

Domoff provided several links for people looking for support on how to deal with problematic phone usage:

https://www.aap.org/en/patient-care/media-and-children/center-of-excellence-on-social-media-and-youth-mental-health/

https://www.aap.org/en/patient-care/media-and-children/center-of-excellence-on-social-media-and-youth-mental-health/glossary-of-digital-media-platforms/

https://www.aap.org/en/patient-care/media-and-children/center-of-excellence-on-social-media-and-youth-mental-health/conversation-starters-for-families-about-media/

