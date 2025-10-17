Albany County restaurant re-opens after a gas explosion reduced it to rubble

A restaurant in Cohoes is reopening after an explosion destroyed the property last year.

Sarinya Singthon - who is originally from Thailand - moved to the United States in 2010 to be with her family.

In 2016, her family opened Pad Thai Noodles in Colonie, serving sushi, noodles and fried rice.

But, last April, an explosion reduced the eatery to rubble. Singthon says there was nothing left.

“We had to rebuild a new building, it take about one year and six months to get the restaurant back,” Singthon said.

David Johnson is the president of Professional Fire Restoration – a company that restores property that has become damaged.

Johnson’s company helped the Singthon family rebuild. He says the explosion came from a fryolator, but the exact cause is unknown.

“This was just a pile of mush, you know building piled on top of each other, but I don’t think they ever nailed it down, the exact cause, we all know it was a gas explosion but did the installer do something wrong, was something wrong with the fryolator or was it something pre-existing,” Johnson said.

Now, Singthon says she is excited that the restaurant has re-opened.

“And welcome the community to my restaurant again because we closed for long time," Singthon said.