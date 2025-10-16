© 2025
Vermont governor appoints special prosecutor for Chittenden County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Zach Weight
Wheeler, Amanda
/
Office of the Vermont Governor
Zach Weight

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed a special prosecutor to help with a backlog of repeat offender cases in Chittenden County.

Scott appointed Zach Weight as a Special Prosecutor. He will work with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney to eliminate the backlog of repeat offender cases, focused on those who have five or more open cases and are awaiting trial.

Weight is a Deputy State’s Attorney in Washington county and previously worked as a criminal defense attorney.

Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said Weight is uniquely qualified for the position and she is proud to “lend” an experienced prosecutor to help Chittenden County.
