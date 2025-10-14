Small earthquake shakes northern New York

A small earthquake shook northern New York near the Canadian border late Monday.

The US Geological Survey says the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 11:39 p.m. and was centered about two-and-a-half miles north-northwest of Chazy, New York. Chazy is about 15 miles north of Plattsburgh. According to the USGS Did You Feel It? page, the quake was felt as far away as Ontario and Massachusetts.

According to WCAX News, this is the largest earthquake in northern New York this year. The strongest to ever rattle the region was a 5.7 magnitude in 1944 centered about 7 miles from Massena, New York.

