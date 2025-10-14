© 2025
All Things Considered

Small earthquake shakes northern New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
U.S. Geological Survey community intensity map for Chazy, NY earthquake
U.S. Geological Survey
U.S. Geological Survey community intensity map for Chazy, NY earthquake

A small earthquake shook northern New York near the Canadian border late Monday.

The US Geological Survey says the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 11:39 p.m. and was centered about two-and-a-half miles north-northwest of Chazy, New York. Chazy is about 15 miles north of Plattsburgh. According to the USGS Did You Feel It? page, the quake was felt as far away as Ontario and Massachusetts.

According to WCAX News, this is the largest earthquake in northern New York this year. The strongest to ever rattle the region was a 5.7 magnitude in 1944 centered about 7 miles from Massena, New York.
Pat Bradley
