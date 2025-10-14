Officials call for Vermont state senator to resign

Vermont’s Republican governor is calling for a Republican state senator to resign.

Politico published on Tuesday an article detailing a racist chat by Young Republicans across the country. The leaked chats from Telegram include racial slurs and support for Hitler. Among the Young Republicans cited is Vermont State Senator Samuel Douglass of the Orleans District, who during a conversation about dating an Indian woman reportedly said “She just didn’t bathe often.” In another instance while discussing Jewish colleagues, Politico says Douglass’ wife commented that they were “expecting the Jew to be honest...”

The leader of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group calls the group chat sickening and questions how Douglass can be trusted to serve in office.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott calls the dialogue “vile, racist, bigoted, antisemitic...” and “deeply disturbing.” He is calling on anyone involved in the chat to resign immediately.

