Threatening graffiti spray painted on a federal building in Vermont

A federal building in Williston, Vermont, was vandalized over the weekend just days after Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that enhanced nationwide internet surveillance would be done at a Vermont facility.

Threatening graffiti was painted onto the outer walls of the U.S. Homeland Security building in Williston during the overnight hours Saturday. Seven Days reports that phrases including “Scum,” and “We will kidnap you and your kids” were spray painted on the building. WCAX reports threats included “you are not safe” painted on the exterior wall.

There was no graffiti on a building with ICE offices across the street.

On October 3rd WIRED reported that ICE plans to increase social media surveillance at two sites, including one in Williston, Vermont.

