All Things Considered

Settlement reached over Angi marketing practices in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 13, 2025 at 7:05 PM EDT
The Vermont Attorney General has reached a settlement with Angi over marketing practices.

The Attorney General says Angi, formerly known as Angi’s List, advertised that participating Vermont contractors were “certified pros.” But the AG says Vermont does not have a certification process and only requires registration.

The state also claims Angi does not have a certification process and therefore cannot vouch for the credentials of contractors using its platform.

Angi has agreed to stop using the marketing term “Angi certified pro” and will pay a $100,000 penalty to the state.
