Cannabis workshops scheduled

Cannabis education workshops are planned at Vermont State University Johnson in early December.

The workshops are an outgrowth of the college’s 12-credit Cannabis Studies Certificate Program, which has been offered for six years.

The courses, to be held December 5th and 6th, will review cannabis business planning and financial management; compliance with processing, packaging and other regulations; growing cannabis and the genetics of the plant.

Cannabis Studies Coordinator Phil Lamy said the workshops “...are designed to help individuals build sustainable businesses that can comply with and thrive in the state’s regulated marketplace.”

