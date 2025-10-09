Albany Police announce break in 61-year-old cold case

On Sept. 14, 1964, Catherine Blackburn’s niece found her dead in her home at 117 Colonie Street, after Blackburn’s co-worker could not reach her. Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene, and so began an investigation that lasted more than six decades.



On Wednesday, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox named the alleged perpetrator as Joseph S. Nowakowski, who was born on Aug. 10, 1931, and was 33 years old at the time of Blackburn’s murder. According to Albany Police Commander Melissa Morey, Nowakowski had a criminal history, both before and after the murder. Nowakowski was in and out of prison until 1980, and he died in 1998.



Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said the conclusion of the investigation came as a result of an expansive collaboration between various New York state and federal agencies. Chief Cox said that the identification of Nowakowski would not have been possible without significant advances in forensic technology since 1964.



“We continue to always look at our cases to see what we can do differently, what we can try and the Criminal investigation Resource Center is a group of folks that have always looked to see what new technology is there," he said. "Obviously [from] 1964 compared to where we are 61 years later, there's all kinds of new, innovative things we can do with DNA.”



In 2018, Morey, who was a detective at the time, found Catherine Blackburn’s case file, with all its evidence preserved. She said that the violent nature of the crime led her to go through Albany Police’s evidence and to pursue the case further. Morey also said that in 2018 Blackburn’s family reached out to Dr. Christina Lane, who is the director of the Criminal Investigation Resource Center at Russell Sage College, to help resolve the case.



The Criminal Investigation Resource Center worked with Albany Police and the FBI’s New York office to use new forensic genealogical research methods. The Resource Center also benefited from a $9,400 grant from Season of Justice, a non-profit dedicated to funding DNA testing for cold cases. Dr. Lane described her involvement in the case and said that she was “honored” to contribute.



“The resolution of the Catherine Blackburn case is an exceptional example of years of multidisciplinary teamwork demonstrating that no victim is forgotten," she said. "We at the criminal investigation Research Center at Russell Sage College, greatly appreciate being part of this.”



According to District Attorney Lee Kindlon, his office approached a judge in late September to exhume the body of Nowakowski to get the DNA sample that led law enforcement to conclude that he was the perpetrator. Kindlon emphasized the importance of victims coming to law enforcement, regardless of when a crime occurred.



“The victims out there need to know that it doesn't matter if it's a week, a month or a series of decades," he said. "The Albany police and the Albany County District Attorney's Office and all our law enforcement partners are going to be there for you. We are going to be there to help you.”



Family members of Catherine Blackburn were also in attendance at Wednesday’s press conference. Sandy Carmichael, who had found her aunt’s body in her home 61 years ago, thanked law enforcement for their work to resolve the case.



“61 years ago, evil entered my aunt's house and changed our lives forever," she said. "We prayed for this day, thanks to modern technology, persistence, determination and a dedicated team, it has arrived.”