Hundreds of red heads to gather in Troy Wednesday for their annual meeting

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of red heads are expected to arrive in Troy for the annual “Night of the Walking Red.” The event at Ryan’s Wake Public House is an opportunity to “discuss official read head business” in Troy, which was proclaimed “Ginger City, USA” in 2014 by then-mayor Lou Rosamilia.

After the brief meeting organized by The League of Extraordinary Red Heads, the group will explore art, music, and all things red-head related. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Duncan Crary, an organizer and ginger himself, for a preview of this year’s event.

The annual gathering will be held at Ryan’s Wake in downtown Troy from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.