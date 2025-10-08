© 2025
Midday Magazine

Hundreds of red heads to gather in Troy Wednesday for their annual meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 8, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT
Group photo from 2024's annual read head meet up. The annual gathering will be held at Ryan’s Wake in downtown Troy from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Provided by Duncan Crary
Group photo from 2024's annual read head meet up. The annual gathering will be held at Ryan's Wake in downtown Troy from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of red heads are expected to arrive in Troy for the annual “Night of the Walking Red.” The event at Ryan’s Wake Public House is an opportunity to “discuss official read head business” in Troy, which was proclaimed “Ginger City, USA” in 2014 by then-mayor Lou Rosamilia.

After the brief meeting organized by The League of Extraordinary Red Heads, the group will explore art, music, and all things red-head related. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Duncan Crary, an organizer and ginger himself, for a preview of this year’s event.

The annual gathering will be held at Ryan’s Wake in downtown Troy from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
