Midday Magazine

Capital District Latinos to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month next week

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Capital District Latinos Facebook

Next weekend, Capital District Latinos will host it’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Hundreds of people are expected to gather for an afternoon of traditional food, dance, and family activities.

It comes at a time when members of the Latino community are under attack by the federal government, and are being taken and detained regardless of their legal status. Dan Irizarry is the founder of Capital District Latinos. He says now, more than ever, the community needs to stay united.

At the same event, CDL is also hosting the area’s first Red Cross-sponsored blood drive aimed at drawing in Latino donors. Irizarry says a majority of Latinos are universal donors. I spoke with Irizarry about the upcoming celebration and more.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
