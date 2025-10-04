© 2025
Northeast Report

Collar City Pride Festival: What to know about the Saturday event

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published October 4, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
Officials in Troy gathered Monday to add a pride flag
Samantha Simmons
Pride flag in Troy, NY

Marking LGBTQ History Month, Collar City Pride is set to kick of its newly-relocated “Living for Liberation” event on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Watervliet’s Hudson Shores Park.

Collar City Pride pulled its annual pride festival from the City of Troy following a social media post in support of President Trump by the city’s gay Deputy Mayor.

The celebration is dedicated to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, honoring their contributions to society, whether locally or internationally. Collar City Pride founder Meagon Nolasco says the one-day event will host several family events, drag queens, and a costume contest.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
