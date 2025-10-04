Collar City Pride Festival: What to know about the Saturday event

Marking LGBTQ History Month, Collar City Pride is set to kick of its newly-relocated “Living for Liberation” event on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Watervliet’s Hudson Shores Park.

Collar City Pride pulled its annual pride festival from the City of Troy following a social media post in support of President Trump by the city’s gay Deputy Mayor.

The celebration is dedicated to members of the LGBTQIA+ community, honoring their contributions to society, whether locally or internationally. Collar City Pride founder Meagon Nolasco says the one-day event will host several family events, drag queens, and a costume contest.