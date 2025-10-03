Partnerships at risk amid potential federal funding cuts for after school programs

In June, President Donald Trump’s administration froze billions in federal funding for after-school and summer programs, impacting nearly 1,000 Boys & Girls clubs across the country. While the club in Lansingburgh doesn’t rely on federal funding, many of its partners do. As WAMC’s Samantha Simmons reports, the club has lost several programs in recent months as a result of the Trump administration’s policies.

The Lansingburgh Boys & Girls club serves thousands of kids across the city each school year. Working with about 40 local organizations, Executive Director James Bulmer says some are at risk of losing federal support. Bulmer, who practically grew up at the club, says several partners are, will, or have been affected.

“We look at this as we're all in it together. So, for us, what has happened with cuts like we talked about too, you have less staff, less staff working in the admin office. So, things just happen a little bit slower, because people, you have one person that's getting it done instead of two,” Bulmer said. “But overall, one thing that I'm seeing is locally, while these organizations are struggling, we're feeling it.”

The Commission on Economic Opportunity leads the Foster Grandparent Program at the Boys & Girls Club. The program, which has supported hundreds of kids each year in the Capital Region, allows older adults to earn tax-free stipends to help tutor children. However, when the federal funding that comes through AmeriCorps was threatened this summer, the participating adults had to make tough decisions.

“It gets them out of the house, keeps them active, keeps them moving and going, but also helps them financially so they can still volunteer here,” Bulmer said. “But some of them are going to have to make a choice between whether they can spend their time volunteering and being with the kids or picking up another part time job somewhere, which I hope doesn't continue to happen to our seniors. They should be able to retire and relax and shut off.”

Though funding for the program came through at the 11th hour when Trump reversed course and released the frozen grants in July, Bulmer says some adults have not come back.

DaMia Harris-Madden is the commissioner of the state’s Office of Children and Family Services. OCFS and the state’s Department of Health partially fund and provide programmatic support for the Boys & Girls Club. Harris-Madden says afterschool programs have expanded so much and aren’t just meant to serve as a place to have your kids under supervision or to get homework help. Harris-Madden says the connection between a supported student and success is clear.

“We are ensuring that our young people will be better equipped for academic success, social, emotional and mental health and overall wellbeing,” Harris-Madden said. “We also know that they are more likely to be engaged physically, which promotes good physical health and wellness. And as I said, we want to prepare them for, you know, the next stage in their life. And so that means, you know, employability, college and careers and things of that nature.”

Over the last four years, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has invested more than $7 billion in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, which helps to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and its partners. If the state were forced to make cuts as a result of federal turmoil, Bulmer worries that would necessitate cutting services at a time when needs are constantly growing.

And while the club itself has low reliance on federal funding, increasing costs are limiting the amount of support that the club is able to provide to partners.

“I think where we're going to see it is increased costs are going to go to some of the different free opportunities that some nonprofits training, sending kids on free field trips. Those might not be as available,” Bulmer said.

Nearby, the Lansingburgh Central School District partners with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club to deliver afterschool programming through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program.

The program subsidizes childcare, particularly for those in high-poverty and low-performing schools. School Superintendent Antonio Abitabile says the school received $400,000 through the federally-funded grant, which was frozen and then released. He says the district is in the third year of a five-year grant.

“There's a lot of moving pieces to our you know; our doors don't close in June. We're open pretty much 12 months a year now and fortunately, the funds did get released,” Abitabile said. “However, we have received word of, don't necessarily plan on it for next year.”

Abitabile says funding cuts could strip the district that has more than 2,100 students of afterschool activities, school trips, cooking classes, academic support, and more. While he’s grateful these funds were eventually released, the pause was a reminder of how close vital programs could be to closing.