Siena University appoints Frank Ambrose for Name Image Likeness strategy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Cailin Brown
Published September 30, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
Frank Ambrose
Siena University
Frank Ambrose

In 2021 the NCAA implemented a name, image and likeness policy that essentially allows college athletes to earn money through endorsements, social media and other ventures without losing eligibility. To that end, Siena University, formerly known in the greater Capital Region as Siena College, has just appointed Frank Ambrose to advise the college’s athletics department on revenue sharing and its Name, Image and Likeness strategy. Ambrose, who graduated from Siena in 1985 and whose career included overseeing technology and operations in the health industry, discussed the plan for the school’s sports programs with WAMC’s Cailin Brown.
