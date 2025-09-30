'It's not an epidemic:' Advocates push back against President Trump's Tylenol claims

Capital Region advocates are questioning the Trump Administration’s rhetoric following an announcement this week linking Tylenol use to autism.

On Monday, the Trump administration asserted, with limited evidence, that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy causes autism. Trump specifically named Tylenol, a brand name for the over-the-counter drug.

“Acetaminophen, is that OK? Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a very increase risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol is not good, I’ll say it, it’s not good,” said Trump.

President Donald Trump said the Food and Drug Administration would begin notifying physicians immediately to recommend limited use of the drug while pregnant.

New York Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara represents the 111th district which encompasses portions of the Mohawk Valley, Amsterdam and Schenectady.

“I think that it’s important for families to have access to information that’s rooted in trusted science. The announcement, a lot was said, It reminds us of how complex autism is. I have a son with autism, he is 23, and we’ve been on a journey together. We share a lot of experiences that families do, having a child with a disability. But it also shows us how urgently families have a need for clarity,” said Santabarbara.

The Democrat, who chairs the assembly’s Committee on People with Disabilities, says the rhetoric used in the announcement can be dangerous and distract from important work being done to help individuals with autism and their families.

“Look, I agree with the Autism Society, I read their statement very thoroughly. They warn against making premature claims. It’s very risky and I agree with them. And, you know, doing so can retraumatize families, stigmatize families, stigmatize mothers, shift focus away from what we just talked about – what many in the community see as urgent priorities. And it’s these programs and services. The supports, the ARC’s, Liberty ARC does such a wonderful job in Amsterdam. These are the organizations that are out there. They’re doing the work that’s helping individuals with autism thrive, reach their full potential, find employment, do things that they want to do in life,” said Santabarbara.

Dr. Noor Syed, an Associate Professor of Applied Behavior Analysis at SUNY, says the claims made by the Trump administration aren’t base in rigorous scientific research and could regress how we approach autism and neurodivergence.

Syed is the Turben Director of Autism Advocacy at SUNY SUNY Empire’s Center for Autism Advocacy, Research, Education, and Support, or CAARES.

“This reminds me a lot the idea that was proposed 70 years ago that refrigerator mothers are the cause of autism, which has been it was completely inaccurate and has been wholly debunked, and also that the MMR vaccines are directly linked to autism which those data were falsified and that finding was retracted. So when we focus on these areas that don't have the research to support it, we are taking time and resources away from what really matters, from that focus on inclusivity, from that focus on community informed practices, all of which are backed by science and that empower families and the autistic and neurodivergent community to move forward rather than making them scared,” said Syed.

CAARES is focused on building inclusive environments for autistic and neurodivergent individuals instead of asking those individuals to change to fit societal norms.

Syed says President Trump’s rhetoric is dangerous.

“Autism, neurodiversity, it's not an epidemic. You know, focusing on cures, I think, is something that's highly problematic. It really?every autistic individual, every neurodiverse individual, is unique and special and incredible. And what we really need to focus on are ways that we can empower the community with knowledge, accurate knowledge, and ways that we can again, have the environment be as supportive and as effective as possible. And so to frame autism in such a manner can be more harmful and dangerous than helpful,” said Syed.