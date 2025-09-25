© 2025
Burlington mayor nominates new racial equity office director

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 25, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Kelli Perkins
Joe Magee
/
Burlington Mayor's Office
Kelli Perkins

The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, has nominated a new director of the city’s racial equity office.

Vermont’s largest city formed its Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in 2019 to address structural racism and identity-based discrimination. Interim directors have led the department since Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak took office.

Calling equity and inclusion core values of her administration, Mulvaney-Stanak named a new leader for the department on Thursday.

“I am pleased today to introduce to the city of Burlington Dr. Kelli Perkins. Dr. Perkins is my top candidate to serve as the third permanent director of the Racial Equity, Inclusion department here at the city of Burlington.”

Perkins’ appointment will be on the city council’s September 29th agenda. If confirmed, she will begin working on October 6th.
