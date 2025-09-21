© 2025
Midday Magazine

Troy's newest mural pays homage to its boxing history

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 21, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
The mural, by Greg Gossel, pays tribute to the city's deep-rooted boxing history. It also highlights its waterway and bridges.
Samantha Simmons
Earlier this week, a new art mural was unveiled in the City of Troy. The three-story work that pays homage to the city’s history was the result of a collaboration with Midwest-based artist Greg Gossel and the Arts Center of the Capital Region.

At the main gateway of the city’s downtown, pastel oranges, yellows and blues draw onlookers toward the center of the mural, which sports a figure wearing boxing gloves, a hat, and a tattoo with the year the city was established.

To learn more about the creative process behind the mural, WAMC's Samantha Simmons met with Gossel as he was wrapping up his painting. We began with Gossel describing the mural.

The project was funded by the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons