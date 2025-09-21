Troy's newest mural pays homage to its boxing history

Earlier this week, a new art mural was unveiled in the City of Troy. The three-story work that pays homage to the city’s history was the result of a collaboration with Midwest-based artist Greg Gossel and the Arts Center of the Capital Region.

At the main gateway of the city’s downtown, pastel oranges, yellows and blues draw onlookers toward the center of the mural, which sports a figure wearing boxing gloves, a hat, and a tattoo with the year the city was established.

To learn more about the creative process behind the mural, WAMC's Samantha Simmons met with Gossel as he was wrapping up his painting. We began with Gossel describing the mural.

The project was funded by the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative.