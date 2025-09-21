Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director steps down

Shelters of Saratoga cut the ribbon on two newly renovated buildings in Saratoga Springs and the achievement comes as the organization’s executive director has announced he’ll be stepping away from the Spa City.

On Tuesday, city and state officials joined employees of Shelters of Saratoga to officially open the nonprofit’s newly expanded Emergency Shelter Program facility on the city’s north side, opening up 31 beds on Walworth Street.

The organization also celebrated the completion of 9-units of supportive housing on Ballston Avenue.

“Oh gosh, it means so much. We finally have our facilities where they’re at the point where they’re really workable for the folks that come in. They’re comfortable and they provide the folks that we serve with dignity. They’re also much more comfortable for our staff to work safer. So, we’re super excited about all of this, it couldn’t be any better,” said Duane Vaughn.

Duane Vaughn has lead Shelters of Saratoga for the past five years. He announced this week, however, that he’d be leaving the organization and returning to his native Washington County to serve as the commissioner of the county’s Department of Social Services.

“We got Shelters of Saratoga to the place it needs to be and we’re very proud of that. And I think it’s just time for me to go home and work in my home county and finish up my career there and hopefully do some good up there,” said Vaughn.

The future of the city’s approach to homelessness remains in limbo. A permanent, low-barrier shelter has yet to be constructed after years of advocating and just days before the summer horse racing began, city officials passed a controversial camping ban, which advocates argued criminalized homelessness.

However, Vaughn remains optimistic that the city is moving in the right direction and efforts to work with service providers.

“I think to kind of sum it up, how we feel about it, is the city, Commissioner Coll and Mayor Safford, were in contact with us throughout this and asking for our input on things. When they do find some folks that are camping or are sleeping on the streets or in the parks, they’re contacting us. So, that shows me that the city is very invested in helping the folks that we serve,” said Vaughn.

In February SOS purchased a 1.4-acre plot on Ballston Avenue with help from the county to establish a permanent cold-weather shelter. And this year city police added two community engagement officers to the force to better engage people living on the streets, experiencing mental health crises, or struggling with a substance abuse disorder.

Still, Vaughn says the most effective way for the city to help the unhoused is to build more affordable housing units.

Vaughn tells WAMC he wants his legacy to inspire compassion.

“Don’t be afraid to say hello to somebody, ask them how they’re doing or how they can help them or direct them to us. Let’s just make sure that we’re taking care of every single individual in our community that needs help,” said Vaughn.

Associate Executive Director Stephanie Romeo is set to serve as the nonprofit’s interim leader.