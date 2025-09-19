© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Kevin Moran of The Berkshire Eagle 9-19-25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Kevin Moran,
David Guistina
Published September 19, 2025 at 7:02 AM EDT
Berkshire Eagle Executive editor Kevin Moran moderates an informational forum about the proposed merger between the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)
Ben Garver
/
The Berkshire Eagle
Berkshire Eagle Executive editor Kevin Moran moderates an informational forum about the proposed merger between the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Wednesday, October 4, 2023. (Ben Garver, The Berkshire Eagle)

WAMC’s David Guistina in conversation with Kevin Moran, Executive Editor of The Berkshire Eagle, about Legionnaires’ disease concerns are rising in Pittsfield.
Tags
News Morning HeadlinesKevin Moran
Kevin Moran
Kevin Moran is the executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle.
See stories by Kevin Moran
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina