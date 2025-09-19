Fort Ticonderoga Ferry ends seasonal operations early

The privately operated Ticonderoga ferry has closed for the season about a month earlier than normal because of mechanical issues and low lake levels.

The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry has been operating between Ticonderoga, New York and Shoreham, Vermont since 1759. The seasonal service usually operates from May until Columbus Day. But this year Captain Jack Doyle has stopped the service nearly a month early.

“There’s plenty of water underneath the boat in the middle of the lake but as you approach the docks on either side you’ve got a lot less water. And a couple of weeks ago I was at the New York dock and we started to pull away and we were actually scraping on a rock. I immediately stopped the boat. But that shows you how low we were,” Doyle said.

Doyle says with less than a foot of water beneath his stern, less than an inch of rain predicted over the next few weeks and engine issues, he felt the safest and wisest move was to end the seasonal runs.

“I’m planning on replacing my engine this winter and I’ve also got to get my barge out of the water. And you know I said I’ve got to start thinking about this because I need perfect conditions to get the barge out. So, not good from a revenue point of view certainly and earlier than I want to be dealing with it. But by the same token, all of my employees and passengers are safe and I’ve got time to deal with this,” Doyle explained.

The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry is one of 30 cable ferries in the country guided by underwater cables for crossing the water. Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Matthew Courtright says the ferry is a key component in the local transportation system.

“Fort Ti Ferry plays a very key role in our local economy, driving tourism and really just providing that transportation in a very unique experience. I mean I love taking it just for the nostalgic, um, of going across the ferry and having conversations with staff and learning about history. And they provide that to locals using it, visitors using it, and really everyone. So it’s a very unique experience,” Courtright said.

Courtright says they are concerned about the low lake levels and the potential impact on other lake-oriented activities.

“We host dozens of fishing tournaments beginning in May through the end of October. And if the water levels continue to fall or even stay where they are I have a little bit of concern on how that’ll affect some of our tournaments and fall boating. But while it’s not currently in the forecast, we’re certainly hoping that there is some rain in the forecast for us,” Courtright said.

The ferry will honor any unused commuter tickets and 2025 round trip tickets during the 2026 Season.

