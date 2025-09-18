© 2025
National "report card" shows drop in average scores of eighth and 12th graders post-pandemic

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:50 AM EDT
School bus
Pat Bradley/WAMC
The National Assessment of Education Progress released September 9th show declines in proficiency

The latest National Assessment of Education Progress – better known as the Nation’s Report Card – shows a drop in average scores for eighth graders in science and 12th graders in math and reading.

The 2024 results were released September 9th by the National Center for Education Statistics. They also mark the first post-pandemic NAEP scores for each assessment.

The numbers show continued declines in proficiency among American students.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Benjamin Solomon, an Associate Professor at the University at Albany School of Education, who said that the numbers are "concerning" for 12th graders going into college in particular.
News Midday Magazine
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
