National "report card" shows drop in average scores of eighth and 12th graders post-pandemic

The latest National Assessment of Education Progress – better known as the Nation’s Report Card – shows a drop in average scores for eighth graders in science and 12th graders in math and reading.

The 2024 results were released September 9th by the National Center for Education Statistics. They also mark the first post-pandemic NAEP scores for each assessment.

The numbers show continued declines in proficiency among American students.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Benjamin Solomon, an Associate Professor at the University at Albany School of Education, who said that the numbers are "concerning" for 12th graders going into college in particular.