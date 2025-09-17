Voters in Troy supported the library's 30 percent tax levy increase Tuesday

Troy voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a controversial tax levy for the city’s public library.

In an effort to make the library a more competitive workplace, support its newly unionized employees, hire more administrative staff, and to better maintain two historic buildings, residents approved a 30 percent tax levy increase.

Troy Public Library Executive Director Tim Furgal said last month the 30 percent increase comes after years of disinvestment, despite the implementation of several levies of more than 10 percent in recent years.

“Where we're at with our current budget, it's a difficult spot,” Furgal said. “It's not enough to maintain two buildings. It's barely enough to maintain one building, let alone two historic buildings, one from 1820, one from 1897 I think everybody has seen what a lack of investment in the buildings and facilities looks like.”

Of 1,383 ballots cast, 309 voted against the proposal.

For a house assessed at $150,000, officials say homeowners can expect to pay $170.07 in library taxes next year. The same household would have paid $132.19 this year. Last year’s budget totaled more than $1.84 million, a 15.2 percent increase year-over-year.

The nearly 200-year-old library system serves the greater city of Troy and neighboring municipalities, and facilities are already undergoing significant repairs. The library’s main branch downtown, which recently underwent a roof renovation, was open only six days in July due to a lack of staff and adequate air conditioning. Meanwhile, the Lansingburgh branch is undergoing renovations after severe water damage in 2023.

If the budget had failed, the Lansingburgh branch would likely have been shuttered. The library system has also applied for several state grants to rehabilitate the two historical buildings, with plans featuring glass floors, grand staircases, and delicate windows.

In addition to supporting building upgrades, the approved budget helps fund staff. In a December vote, the library’s Board of Trustees voluntarily recognized unionized staff at both its main location in Troy and the Lansingburgh branch. Upon the completion of salary surveys, employees will see a 9 percent pay increase after negotiations are settled, according to library officials.

Earlier this summer, Furgal said the hope was that an approved budget would help pay for salary adjustments, allowing the library to focus on hiring additional staff in the future. The budget approved Tuesday supports the hiring of one administrative employee, a public information officer. Furgal said the branches need to improve their visibility online in a digital age.

Voters also decided on several new library trustees Tuesday. Marie Gavazzi and Anthony Mohen have been granted three-year terms.

Library officials are also in the process of counting and certifying ballots to determine who will win the remaining two one-year vacancies.

Those results are expected by Thursday at the earliest.