© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Stealth bomber to fly over Norwich University this weekend

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 17, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
A B-2 Spirit bomber prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission in the European theater
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Bergmann
/
Norwich University
A B-2 Spirit bomber prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission in the European theater

Norwich University in Vermont will have a special flyover during its upcoming homecoming.

The military college in Northfield, Vermont announced Tuesday that a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber will conduct a flyover of the school on Saturday. The display is timed to occur at about 2 p.m. just before the beginning of the homecoming game while the National Anthem is played.

The flyover by the stealth bomber is a tribute to alumni and celebrates Norwich University’s role as the birthplace of ROTC, or the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service the ROTC evolved from a 1913 program called the Plattsburgh Movement where two experimental summer student military training camps were established. The ROTC was subsequently formed in 1916 through the National Defense Act and Norwich University was the first military college to offer the program.
Tags
News Norwich UniversityStealth bomber
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley