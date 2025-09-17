Stealth bomber to fly over Norwich University this weekend

Norwich University in Vermont will have a special flyover during its upcoming homecoming.

The military college in Northfield, Vermont announced Tuesday that a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber will conduct a flyover of the school on Saturday. The display is timed to occur at about 2 p.m. just before the beginning of the homecoming game while the National Anthem is played.

The flyover by the stealth bomber is a tribute to alumni and celebrates Norwich University’s role as the birthplace of ROTC, or the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service the ROTC evolved from a 1913 program called the Plattsburgh Movement where two experimental summer student military training camps were established. The ROTC was subsequently formed in 1916 through the National Defense Act and Norwich University was the first military college to offer the program.

