Regional Food Bank's annual CHEFS event slated for next Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 17, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
The Regional Food Bank is taking the reins on the Capital District's Thanksgiving Meal Distribution
Samantha Simmons
The Regional Food Bank.

Next week, the Regional Food Bank will host its 31st annual CHEFS fundraiser. The event brings together local chefs, farmers, and supporters of the food bank to raise awareness of the needs of the nonprofit that serves 23 counties in New York’s Capital Region, Southern Tier and North Country.

For more details about the event, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Kyleigh Cherry, manager of Special Events and Fundraising for the Regional Food Bank.

The 31st annual CHEFS event will be held on Wednesday, September 24.

Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
