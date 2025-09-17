Regional Food Bank's annual CHEFS event slated for next Wednesday

Next week, the Regional Food Bank will host its 31st annual CHEFS fundraiser. The event brings together local chefs, farmers, and supporters of the food bank to raise awareness of the needs of the nonprofit that serves 23 counties in New York’s Capital Region, Southern Tier and North Country.

For more details about the event, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Kyleigh Cherry, manager of Special Events and Fundraising for the Regional Food Bank.

The 31st annual CHEFS event will be held on Wednesday, September 24.