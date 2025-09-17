New York's OGS unveils new, consolidated warehouse in Green Island

A new 200,000-square-foot State Office of General Services’ warehouse in Menands was unveiled Wednesday.

Four OGS warehouses, now spread between Menands, Guilderland, and Albany, will be consolidated into one location in Green Island.

Commissioner Jeanette Moy says the consolidation will streamline services by storing items for 16 state agencies in one place, reducing the amount of equipment needed for daily operations, and, making more staff available for agency requests.

Speaking with WAMC Wednesday, Moy says the facility will support food distribution, warehousing, logistics, and fleet services.

“It allows us to be able to have eight EV vehicles, both zero emission as well as on the plug-in hybrids right here on site. It allows us to be able to interact with the public, and it is a really awe-inspiring location. Our staff are incredibly pleased and happy to be here. It's great because it was probably a set of teams where multiple occasions, oftentimes, warehouses are the last to get great amenities,” Moy said.

Samantha Simmons OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy

Approximately 75 employees will transition to the new location. Moy previously told WAMC the pandemic shined a light on inadequacies. She says that no other OGS consolidations across the state are planned.