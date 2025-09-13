Grammy-nominated Blues artist Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes and his protegé Ryan Lee Crosby to perform at Meadowlark Sunday

A so-called “master” of Mississippi blues, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes says he never rehearses. A native on Bentonia, Mississippi, Holmes rarely leaves the South to perform, as he’s busy tending to the oldest – and one of the last of its kind – juke joints, the Blue Front Café. Holmes is one of the last known players of the Bentonia style, which relies on what Holmes called “a crossnote.” The Grammy-nominated artist is playing his first Northeast show in more than a decade, and Holmes says his deep-rooted folk comes from the heart. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Holmes and his protégé Ryan Lee Crosby about their efforts to keep blues alive ahead of their sets at the Meadowlark Festival this weekend.