Grammy-nominated Blues artist Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes and his protegé Ryan Lee Crosby to perform at Meadowlark Sunday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 13, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes
Provided
Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

A so-called “master” of Mississippi blues, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes says he never rehearses. A native on Bentonia, Mississippi, Holmes rarely leaves the South to perform, as he’s busy tending to the oldest – and one of the last of its kind – juke joints, the Blue Front Café. Holmes is one of the last known players of the Bentonia style, which relies on what Holmes called “a crossnote.” The Grammy-nominated artist is playing his first Northeast show in more than a decade, and Holmes says his deep-rooted folk comes from the heart. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Holmes and his protégé Ryan Lee Crosby about their efforts to keep blues alive ahead of their sets at the Meadowlark Festival this weekend.
News meadowlark festivalarts and culture
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
