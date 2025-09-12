Riverkeeper warns of 'unprecedented' harmful algae bloom in the Hudson River

Riverkeeper is monitoring what it says is the largest harmful algal bloom in the history of the Hudson River estuary. The environmental organization says the bloom is centered in the Hudson River near Kingston, and has been spotted near the shorelines of Catskill, Hudson, Esopus and Hyde Park. Harmful algae blooms can produce toxins that can make people, pets and wildlife sick if ingested, inhaled or touched. Riverkeeper is warning residents not to touch the Hudson River where harmful algae blooms are present. If you see a harmful algae bloom, Riverkeeper recommends taking a picture and reporting it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. To learn more, WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Riverkeeper’s Dan Shapley.