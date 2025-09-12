Four Democrats vying to face Lawler in 2026 take part in candidate forum

The Democratic Primary in New York’s 17th District has stretched to eight candidates so far, all with the similar message that they’re the best person to take on Lawler in November 2026. Lawler, a Republican, announced this summer that he would seek a third term, instead of running for governor.

The Westchester County Democratic Committee has been hosting forums to introduce candidates. Wednesday’s event featured just four of them: Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson, 914Cares Founder Jessica Reinmann, Army veteran Cait Conley, and Tarrytown Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley.

“We have to beat Mike Lawler, and this is not a time to take a chance on who goes up against him," said Davidson.

The purple 17th District has been identified by Democrats as a seat they could potentially flip as they look to take control of the House in the midterm elections.

On Wednesday, candidates answered questions about everything from the economy to gun control. Asked how she would bring jobs to the Hudson Valley, Phillips-Staley said she wants to kill two birds with one stone by building more housing to combat the region’s housing crisis.

“It is absolutely essential that we address this critical need, this human right, and we can do so while increasing jobs in this district," said Phillips-Staley.

Conley, meanwhile, said she’s seen firsthand through her work as a security consultant how AI is eating into some industries. She wants to emphasize trade jobs and programs as a result.

“I think we need to invest tremendously in our trade school programming to include BOCES and other CTE programs," said Conley. "We’ve got to create opportunities for the middle class that aren’t reliant on a four-year college education that may bankrupt most families.”

Davidson also stressed a desire to work more with trade unions, and touted the Rockland County legislature’s work in enticing businesses. Reinmann said she wants to do all of the above, including: raise pay and benefits for daycare workers, boost green-energy jobs, and protect immigrant workers. The Trump Administration has been working to increase deportations nationwide.

“They are healthcare workers. They are chefs and cooks. They are people that work in the restaurant industry," said Reinmann. "They are people who mow our lawns and shovel the snow, and we need to make sure that those people are also taken care of.”

Each of the four candidates blasted President Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to multiple Democratic-leaning cities this summer. Phillips-Staley likened it to a “test run” of putting the military in blue cities.

“We have to protest in the streets. We have to practice corporal politics; we have to be visible," said Phillips-Staley. "And we need to hold our elected officials accountable.”

Asked what they could do in Congress to oppose such actions, Reinmann said Democrats need to turn the House “blue” first. Conley touted her work with the National Security Council and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency under former President Biden.

"I am the only one up here who has actually worked with members of Congress. I have done this work with Congress and seen where it has failed — and where it has succeeded, but mostly where it has failed," said Conley. "And right now, we need someone who can sprint on day one.”

Davidson, meanwhile, said she would boost support for local law enforcement.

“In 2022 and 2024, Democrats missed the mark on our messaging that people didn’t necessary feel safe…We didn’t listen, and we should have," explained Davidson. "In Congress, I will work to adequately resource, just as I have in public service thus far, our local law enforcement with the resources they need to take care of us.”

Wednesday’s forum took place the same day that a school shooting injured two students in Colorado, and a gunman killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a college event in Utah. Asked what they would specifically do to address gun violence, Davidson said she supports universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. Phillips-Staley and Conley also said assault weapons shouldn’t be available, and stressed a need for better mental healthcare across the country. Reinmann said she supports background checks and red flag laws to prevent guns from getting in the hands of abusers.

“There’s a loophole at gun shows where people who buy guns at gun shows don’t have to follow the same restrictions as people who buy guns at stores," added Reinmann. "I would immediately close the gun show loophole.”

The other candidates in the Democratic Primary so far include: journalist Mike Sacks, former FBI analyst John Sullivan, Briar Manor Deputy Mayor Peter Chatzky, and Air Force veteran John Cappello. The Westchester County Democratic Committee says Wednesday’s winnowed lineup was not an endorsement, but an attempt to allow for deeper discussion. It plans to hold more events in the future. Primary Day isn’t until June 23.