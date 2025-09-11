© 2025
Neighborhood group seeks to pause Saint Rose campus property sales

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:27 PM EDT
The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York
Samantha Simmons
/
WAMC
The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York

An Albany neighborhood group is asking that no buildings on the former College of Saint Rose campus be sold while a redevelopment envisioning process is underway.

The Pine Hills Neighborhood Association sent a letter Wednesday to the Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority, which owns the campus, after the authority’s board voted in July to approve a measure that could pave the way for selling five buildings directly to Albany County, including the Campus Center and Hellman Library.

The letter says the vote could sell the parcels for $6 million – roughly two-thirds of fair-market value.  

Pine Hills Neighborhood Association Board Member Carolyn Keefe spoke about the land authority's actions with WAMC’s Andrew Waite. 
News
