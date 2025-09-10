New nonprofit offers mentorship and sisterhood for Ulster County women

A new nonprofit has sprung up to offer women mentorship and “sisterhood” in Ulster County. Mentoring MUSE provides six months of one-on-one mentorship, support groups and workshops to underserved women navigating situations like domestic violence, illness, poverty and incarceration. Executive Director Amy Summers has years of experience running women’s empowerment programs in the Hudson Valley and western Massachusetts, most recently with United Way, which ended its women’s mentorship program as part of a shift away from internal programming last year.

Summers, who is currently running Mentoring MUSE part-time, says the nonprofit already has help from groups like The Good Work Institute in Kingston. She has big goals and high hopes for how the program can help Ulster County women. Summers spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.