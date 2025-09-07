Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Emily Jeanne Brown set to perform on the Meadowlark stage Saturday

Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, actor and creative career coach Emily Jeanne Brown takes real-world experiences and puts them in her songs. Often writing about the transition from childhood to adulthood, Brown, who is performing at Meadowlark Festival in Stone Ridge, New York, on Saturday, September 13, told WAMC's Samantha Simmons the world lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to become truly serious about singing. Her next album is slated to be released early next year.