Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Emily Jeanne Brown set to perform on the Meadowlark stage Saturday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 7, 2025 at 9:50 AM EDT
Emily Jeanne Brown is playing at Meadowlark Festival on Saturday, September 13.
Meg Urbani
Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter, actor and creative career coach Emily Jeanne Brown takes real-world experiences and puts them in her songs. Often writing about the transition from childhood to adulthood, Brown, who is performing at Meadowlark Festival in Stone Ridge, New York, on Saturday, September 13, told WAMC's Samantha Simmons the world lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to become truly serious about singing. Her next album is slated to be released early next year.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons