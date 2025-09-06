© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger talks about the dangers of hiking high following an incident last week

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published September 6, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
Hiker being aided by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers after hiking high.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Facebook
Hiker being aided by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers after hiking high.

Over Labor Day weekend, state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers rescued four hikers who were hiking under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. The rangers received a 911 text from a hiker reporting that their group had taken mushrooms and gotten lost in the Slide Mountain Wilderness near Giant Ledge, a trail reaching 2,600 feet in elevation with sheer cliffs and drops. To talk about the dangers of hiking while high, I spoke with Russell Martin, who was one of the three responding forest rangers. And, a note to listeners, Martin was working in the Catskills to contain wildfires with limited cellphone service.
Tags
News DECNew York State Department of Environmental Conservationcatskill new york
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons