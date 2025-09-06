NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger talks about the dangers of hiking high following an incident last week
Over Labor Day weekend, state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers rescued four hikers who were hiking under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms. The rangers received a 911 text from a hiker reporting that their group had taken mushrooms and gotten lost in the Slide Mountain Wilderness near Giant Ledge, a trail reaching 2,600 feet in elevation with sheer cliffs and drops. To talk about the dangers of hiking while high, I spoke with Russell Martin, who was one of the three responding forest rangers. And, a note to listeners, Martin was working in the Catskills to contain wildfires with limited cellphone service.