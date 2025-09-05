© 2025
New York DMV reminds motorists to stay after Herkimer County buggy crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:42 PM EDT
Eight people were ejected from a horse-drawn buggy after it was struck by a vehicle in Herkimer County Monday evening. A six-year-old boy was brought to the hospital, and a horse was killed in the crash in Danube.

The driver involved, who struck the rear of the wagon, was issued multiple tickets as a New York State Police investigation continues.

Walter McClure, a spokesperson for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, says drivers should use caution and stay alert when sharing the road with slow-moving vehicles like buggies. McClure spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard
