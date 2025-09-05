New report analyzes New York's progress in tallying lead water lines

Almost one year ago, municipalities and public water systems across New York were required to submit inventories of lead pipes under the state’s Lead Pipes Right to Know Act. Lead pipes can be dangerous if the toxic metal leaches into drinking water.

Across the country, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency required initial reporting of water service lines in October 2024.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany recently published an analysis of the state’s progress in identifying lead pipes. The report shows more than 90 percent of the state’s drinking water systems have inventoried their service lines. The numbers also show more than 200 systems have not been properly logged.

To learn more, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with the institute’s Director of Research, Dr. Laura Rabinow, and Policy Analyst Mathilda Scott.

Dr. Rabinow spoke about the regulatory history behind the efforts to remove lead from drinking water systems.