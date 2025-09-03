WAMC Sports Report 9/3/25: Grisham's grand slam powers Yankees to 7-1 win over Astros

Trent Grisham hit his second grand slam in five days and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice to lead the New York Yankees to a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros. Max Fried allowed four hits and a run with five strikeouts in seven innings to get the Yankees back on track after Sunday’s loss to the White Sox that snapped a seven-game winning streak. New York stayed 2 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East. The Yankees led by two when Framber Valdez walked Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fifth before singles by Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge loaded the bases. Giancarlo Stanton struck out before Grisham’s soaring shot to the seats in left field made it 6-0.

Final Boston 11 Cleveland 7

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 11-7 for their third straight victory. Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning. Jarren Duran and Trevor Story added RBI singles, making it a four-run inning for Boston. Ceddanne Rafaela tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth. Masataka Yoshida contributed three hits, including two doubles. Cleveland had taken a 7-5 lead earlier in the game. The Red Sox have now won 10 of their last 13 games. Attendance at Fenway Park was 34,902, ending a streak of 20 straight sellouts.

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony left an 11-7 victory over the Cleveland Guardians after grabbing his back during an at-bat and walking gingerly back to the dugout. The Red Sox said Anthony had left oblique muscle tightness and would have an MRI. Anthony missed two games last month with mid-back tightness. The 21-year-old outfielder said Tuesday’s injury feels worse but he didn’t know just how long he might be out. Anthony winced after whiffing on a 3-2 curveball for the second out in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Final N.Y. Mets 12 Detroit 5

Pete Alonso homered twice, Juan Soto went deep again and rookie Nolan McLean pitched six solid innings as the New York Mets beat the Detroit Tigers 12-5 on Tuesday night. McLean (4-0) recovered from a rocky start to set down his final 14 batters. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven, becoming the first Mets pitcher to earn a win in each of his first four major league appearances. Luis Torrens launched a three-run homer for the Mets, who won the series opener 10-8 on Monday. They moved five games ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

The Philadelphia Phillies were off Tuesday. They’ll take on the Brewers tonight in Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m.

Final St. Louis 2 Athletics 1

Final Toronto 12 Cincinnati 9

Final Arizona 5 Texas 3

Final Baltimore 6 San Diego 2

Final L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 1

Mike Trout was scratched from the Los Angeles Angels’ starting lineup against the Kansas City Royals because of a skin infection on his left arm. The three-time AL MVP will be re-evaluated Wednesday and is day-to-day. Trout was originally penciled in as the designated hitter but was removed from the lineup less than an hour before first pitch. Jo Adell was switched from right field to DH, and Chris Taylor was inserted in right field. Trout is batting .231 with 20 home runs and 54 RBIs. He’s two homers shy of 400 for his career, and his 1,008 RBIs rank third in franchise history.

Final Tampa Bay 6 Seattle 5

Final White Sox 12 Minnesota 3

Final Washington 5 Miami 2

Final Pittsburgh 9 L.A. Dodgers 7

Final Chicago Cubs 4 Atlanta 3

Final San Francisco 7 Colorado 4

Rafael Devers' 30th home run of the season sparked a benches-clearing incident. Colorado pitcher Kyle Freeland, along with San Francisco's Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, were ejected from Tuesday night's game. The trouble started after Devers hit a long two-run homer in the first inning. Freeland took exception to Devers' celebration and shouted at him as he neared first base. That led several players to charge toward the infield. Chapman appeared to make contact with Freeland, and Adames was also involved. The umpires restored order and announced the ejections. It did not appear that any punches were thrown.

US OPEN

Novak Djokovic has reached his record-tying 14th U.S. Open semifinal and record-extending 53rd semi at all Grand Slam tournaments with a 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz. Djokovic's victory on Tuesday night improved his head-to-head record against Fritz to 11-0. It also moved the 24-time major champion into a showdown against Carlos Alcaraz in Friday's semifinals. Djokovic has won four titles at Flushing Meadows. The No. 4-seeded Fritz was the runner-up at the U.S. Open a year ago. He was the last American man in this year's bracket and his exit means the country's drought without a male singles champion at a major will continue.

On the women's side, Jessica Pegula is two wins away from her first major championship after beating Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets to reach the semifinals. Pegula hadn’t gotten past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament until her trip to the final at the U.S. Open a year ago, when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka, who's her semifinal opponent.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has returned to the U.S. Open semifinals without hitting a ball in the quarterfinals. The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka was supposed to play Marketa Voundrousova on Tuesday night. But Vondrousova withdrew from the match with an injured knee. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the walkover about two hours before the match was supposed to begin. Sabalenka now will meet No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday. That is a rematch of last year’s championship match at Flushing Meadows, which Sabalenka won in straight sets.

Venus Williams' run at the U.S. Open is ov er. Williams and partner Leylah Fernandez were eliminated in the quarterfinals of women's doubles on Tuesday by the top-seeded duo of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2. The 45-year-old American and 22-year-old Canadian had not lost a set in their first three matches together. Williams had been out of tennis for 16 months before returning in Washington in July. She lost in the first round of mixed doubles and singles at the U.S. Open and then she and Fernandez got a wild-card entry into the doubles field. Townsend and Siniakova are seeking their third Grand Slam title as a pair.

WNBA

Final Golden State 66 New York 58

Final Phoenix 85 Indiana 79

THE RYDER CUP

The Ryder Cup is three weeks away and it feels like it's already started. U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley says he knew he wasn't going to be a playing captain but kept everyone in suspense. His message was loud and clear that he was putting his team first. That was a rallying cry. Then it was Europe's turn. The announcement of those six choices featured images of the captain's picks with big smiles. That was a contrast to the American picks who looked bored while on a video call for an hour. It's the golf that matters. That will get here soon enough. NASCAR

Two NASCAR teams, including one owned by Michael Jordan, have argued in federal court for a preliminary injunction to be recognized as chartered organizations. This comes amid their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR. The teams have responded to NASCAR's decision not to redistribute charters while the case proceeds. The teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, claim the charter system is unfair. They initially won charter status for this season, but it was overturned. NASCAR wants the money back from when they were chartered. A ruling on the injunction is expected soon, as tensions rise among other teams.

TRACK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Olympic champion Gabby Thomas will miss track’s world championships with an Achilles injury she’s been dealing with since May. Thomas, who won the 200-meter sprint in Paris and was on both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter gold-medal relay teams, said she exacerbated the injury in July. Thomas did not look in top form last month at U.S. nationals, where she rallied to secure the third and final spot in the 200 by .001 seconds. The 28-year-old Thomas said she plans on competing in 2026.

