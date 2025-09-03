Middletown schools issue 'proactive' ban on stainless steel travel cups

District spokesperson Kevin Witt says it's a "proactive" measure to prevent students from hitting each other with them or using them to transport other banned items.



"We also have bag checks, so it slows down the process when they have these oversized cups," he explains.

Witt says he's not aware of any safety incidents in the district involving metal cups so far. In announcing the ban Friday, the district cited "national trends and social media 'challenges'" for the decision.

Middletown isn't the only school district in New York to ban the cups. Newburgh schools banned metal water bottles earlier this year after a string of student assaults involving the containers. Last month, a Long Island mom was charged with assault for allegedly bashing a 14-year-old girl in the head with a Stanley Cup during a fight outside Brentwood High School.

Witt says Middletown students will still be able to bring plastic water bottles and lightweight refillable cups.